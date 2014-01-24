FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lenovo Group shares jump more than 8 percent after IBM server deal
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 24, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

Lenovo Group shares jump more than 8 percent after IBM server deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese PC giant Lenovo Group Ltd jumped as much as 8 percent on the Hong Kong market on Friday after the company agreed to buy IBM Corp’s low-end server business for $2.3 billion.

The acquisition of the IBM unit, still subject to approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), would lift Lenovo’s market share in the server market to 14 percent from 2 percent currently, said Peter Hortensius, senior vice-president at Lenovo and president of its Think Business Group.

At 0146 GMT, shares in the company were up 6.4 percent at HK$10.98, outperforming a 0.7 percent loss in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.