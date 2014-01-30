Lenovo shares set to open 4 percent down after Google's Motorola deal

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Lenovo Group Ltd are set to open 4 percent lower on Thursday after the Chinese computer maker agreed to buy Google Inc’s Motorola handset division for $2.9 billion, striking its second technology acquisition in a week.

Lenovo shares were indicative to open at HK$10.52, while the broader Hang Seng index was set to open 1.4 percent lower.

Lenovo shares are up 11.6 percent in 2014, compared with Hang Seng’s 6.3 percent loss.