a year ago
Leonardo Finmeccanica to overhaul Boeing 787 supply chain
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
July 6, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Leonardo Finmeccanica to overhaul Boeing 787 supply chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new Finmeccanica's logo, Leonardo, is seen on a screen during a meeting of shareholders in Rome, Italy, April 24, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defense group Leonardo Finmeccanica (LDOF.MI) said on Wednesday it intended to press ahead with overhauling the supply chain that produces parts for the Boeing 787 program.

The state-controlled group supplies major segments of the 787 fuselage for Boeing (BA.N).

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday Boeing had written a letter to Leonardo Finmeccanica complaining of the quality of its production and delays in delivery.

A spokesman for the Italian company confirmed receipt of the letter.

In a note emailed to Reuters, Leonardo Finmeccanica acknowledged there had been problems in the past.

"A complete review of the supply chain has been carried out, including the insourcing of the most valuable parts of the production process," it said.

Boeing's high-tech 787 Dreamliner is facing slowing sales and needs to sell dozens of planes to help recover investments.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
