FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Leonardo to supply 20 helicopters to Rosneft's RN-Aircraft
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 17, 2016 / 6:51 PM / a year ago

Italy's Leonardo to supply 20 helicopters to Rosneft's RN-Aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s defense company Leonardo-Finmeccanica said on Friday it signed an agreement with Rosneft’s RN-Aircraft for the sale of 20 commercial AgustaWestland helicopters.

The deliveries of the AW189 aircraft are scheduled in 2018, a statement said, without saying how much the deal would be worth.

Seventeen of the helicopters are due to be assembled in the Moscow-region plants of HeliVert, a joint venture between Leonardo and Rosneft. The remaining three will be built in Italy, the statement said.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.