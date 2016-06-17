Italy's Leonardo to supply 20 helicopters to Rosneft's RN-Aircraft

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s defense company Leonardo-Finmeccanica said on Friday it signed an agreement with Rosneft’s RN-Aircraft for the sale of 20 commercial AgustaWestland helicopters.

The deliveries of the AW189 aircraft are scheduled in 2018, a statement said, without saying how much the deal would be worth.

Seventeen of the helicopters are due to be assembled in the Moscow-region plants of HeliVert, a joint venture between Leonardo and Rosneft. The remaining three will be built in Italy, the statement said.