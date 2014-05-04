FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five killed as boulder crushes house in Sierra Leone capital
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Five killed as boulder crushes house in Sierra Leone capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Five people, including two children, were killed on Sunday when a boulder dislodged by heavy rains crushed a house in a poor area of Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, witnesses said.

Residents of the Grey Bush neighborhood of the hilly, coastal city said the incident happened around 8 a.m. during a seasonal downpour.

Among the dead were a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old citizen of neighboring Guinea, who was visiting Freetown on holiday.

Local residents began digging out the victims as emergency personnel were slow to arrive.

“We had to make do with our bare hands and the shovels and pick axes we could lay hands on,” youth organizer Yusufu Bendu told Reuters. “We brought out alive one of the people, but he died because it took us long to get any assistance.”

The West African nation is entering its annual rainy season and landslides are commonplace in Freetown, where roads and infrastructure are often poorly maintained.

Eight homeless people were killed in August when the bridge they were sleeping under collapsed in a landslide caused by heavy rains.

Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.