FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sierra Leone floods kill four, government tells people to stay home
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 16, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Sierra Leone floods kill four, government tells people to stay home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and scores injured following torrential rains in Sierra Leone’s capital on Wednesday, according to the West African country’s head of Disaster Management, Mary Mye-Kamara. 

Amid warnings the heavy rains would last for at six days, President Ernest Bai Koroma held emergency talks with his defense and security chiefs.

The government deployed soldiers and police to rescue people left homeless by the flooding. Authorities urged all non-essential workers to stay home on Thursday.

”The flooding has devastated many settlements,” said a statement from State House, without providing further details.

The national soccer stadium in Freetown will be adapted to shelter those rendered homeless by the rains, authorities said. 

Doctors at Freetown’s main referral hospital, Connaught, said they were overwhelmed with patients.  

“I have lost everything I worked for all my life,” said Kadiatu, a resident of Freetown’s largest slum, Kroo Bay.

Scooping water from her flooded home, she said authorities “see our plight every year and make only empty promises”.

In Kroo Bay’s primary school, a Reuters reporter observed pupils left standing waist-deep in water, shivering, with nowhere to go to as their homes had also been flooded.

Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.