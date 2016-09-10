FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sierra Leone soccer association boss says freed without charge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 10, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Sierra Leone soccer association boss says freed without charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Sierra Leone Football Association President Isha Johansen attends a panel discussion during the Anti-Corruption Summit London 2016, at Lancaster House in central London on May 12, 2016.Adrian Dennis/Pool/File Photo

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone Football Association President Isha Johansen has been released after authorities briefly detained her as part of a corruption investigation, she said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Johansen, one of the only women in the world to head a national soccer federation, and two other officials on Wednesday.

This was after they failed to "to answer to our repeated requests to report to us for an investigation into discrepancies in the financial statements of the SLFA," commission head Ady Macauley said.

"I am happy to report that I have been released without any charges," Johansen said in a signed letter.

"My innocence in any allegations involving corruption or related offences is undisputed."

Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.