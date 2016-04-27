FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sierra Leone police fire guns, teargas at opposition supporters
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2016 / 8:32 PM / a year ago

Sierra Leone police fire guns, teargas at opposition supporters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Police fired guns and teargas on the headquarters of an opposition party and arrested supporters during celebrations for Sierra Leone’s Independence Day on Wednesday, the party and police said.

Hundreds of people had gathered outside the headquarters of Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) to celebrate the holiday and the party’s founding in 1951. The day is celebrated with carnival-like dances in the streets.

“We warned them not to come out with their masquerade because they did not have a permit to do so,” police official Al Shek Kamara said.

Brima Koroma, an SLPP administrator, said the party had been denied the permit. The police had fired tear gas and live rounds, he said.

“They also ransacked our party office, roughed up and arrested some of our members,” Koroma said.

Neither he nor the police said how many arrests had occurred. Police did not confirm that they had fired live rounds.

The clash took place two years before a presidential election. Supporters have urged President Ernest Bai Koroma to extend his mandate beyond his two-term limit, although he has denied through his spokesman that he had such a plan.

Reporting by Umaru Fofana, Editing by Makini Brice and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.