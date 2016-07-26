FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016

Nidec seen as frontrunner for Emerson's motor unit: sources

Arno Schuetze

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Emerson Electric Co's (EMR.N) motors and drives unit in a deal estimated to be about $1 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters earlier reported that private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Wolong Electric (600580.SS) and another Chinese company were conducting due diligence on Leroy-Somer and preparing to submit final bids this month.

Bloomberg first reported Nidec's interest in Emerson's unit and said a winner for the auction may be announced as soon as this week.

Leroy-Somer has been designing and manufacturing motors and alternators for the nuclear industry for more than 40 years, according to the company's website.

U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric said last year that it planned to spin off its network power business, and would also explore "strategic alternatives" for its motors and drives, power generation and remaining storage businesses.

Emerson Electric declined to comment and Nidec could not be reached outside business hours in Japan.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

