Lesotho military says "no coup", respects constitution

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lesotho’s armed forces denied attempting a coup against Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Saturday, saying they had moved against police elements suspected of planning to arm a political faction, an army spokesman said.

“The situation has returned to normalcy ... the military has returned to their barracks,” Major Ntlele Ntoi told Reuters. He added the Lesotho defense force “supports the democratically elected government of the day.”