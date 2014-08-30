FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lesotho military says "no coup", respects constitution
August 30, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Lesotho military says "no coup", respects constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lesotho’s armed forces denied attempting a coup against Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Saturday, saying they had moved against police elements suspected of planning to arm a political faction, an army spokesman said.

“The situation has returned to normalcy ... the military has returned to their barracks,” Major Ntlele Ntoi told Reuters. He added the Lesotho defense force “supports the democratically elected government of the day.”

Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Writing by Joe Brock

