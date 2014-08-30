FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lesotho leader says army attempted military coup: TV
#World News
August 30, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Lesotho leader says army attempted military coup: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Saturday accused the country’s army of attempting a coup against him, he told South African ENCA television station.

“It is a military coup because it is led by the military. And the military are outside the instructions of the commander in chief, who is myself,” he said by telephone.

He added that he would meet South African leaders, representing the regional Southern African Development Community later on Saturday.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

