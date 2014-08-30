Lesotho leader says army attempted military coup: TV

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Saturday accused the country’s army of attempting a coup against him, he told South African ENCA television station.

“It is a military coup because it is led by the military. And the military are outside the instructions of the commander in chief, who is myself,” he said by telephone.

He added that he would meet South African leaders, representing the regional Southern African Development Community later on Saturday.