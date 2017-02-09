France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
British packaging company RPC Group Plc (RPC.L) said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
RPC will pay 391 million pounds upfront, while an additional 120 million pounds would be payable after meeting certain EBITDA targets over a two-year period, it said in a statement.
RPC also said it would raise gross proceeds of about 552 million pounds through a 1-for-4 rights issue.
RPC shares rose as much as 3 percent to a more than two-month high, before paring the gains. They were trading down 1.8 percent at 1040 pence at 0847 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.