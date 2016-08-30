FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
LetterOne chairman Browne eyes renewable investments, North Sea oil assets
August 30, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

LetterOne chairman Browne eyes renewable investments, North Sea oil assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) - LetterOne, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment vehicle, is looking at acquisitions in renewable energy and oil assets in the North Sea outside of Britain, its executive chairman John Browne told Reuters.

"We have been looking at it (renewable energy) and we would like to do it. We are figuring out exactly how to. We haven't decided the scale," Browne said in an interview on the margins of an oil conference in Stavanger, Norway.

He said options could include wind power, solar power, biomass and energy storage.

On oil, LetterOne was on the look-out for oil assets in the North Sea to add to its gas-heavy portfolio, Browne said, adding that L1 was not currently looking at oil assets in Britain.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
