Level 3, Time Warner Cable in content delivery deal

(Reuters) - Network provider Level 3 Communications Inc signed a multi-year agreement with Time Warner Cable Inc to expand Time Warner’s national network.
The companies have also agreed to exchange internet protocol traffic between their respective backbone networks.
Level 3 operates and leases out fiber-optic communications networks to telecom carriers for voice and data communication. Its content delivery unit targets video distributors and online portals.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
