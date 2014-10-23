TRLPC: OCC signals flexibility with leverage loan ratio

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Limits on loans that regulated banks handle for companies with high amounts of junk-rated debt are not set in stone, an official from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday.

A debt-to-Ebitda leverage ratio of 6.0 times, which U.S. regulators have determined would raise concern, is not a hard line when considering compliance with federal leveraged lending guidance, Darrin Benhart, deputy comptroller for Credit and Market Risk at the OCC, said Thursday at the Loan Syndications and Trading Association’s annual conference in New York.

“Six times is not a bright line that we use,” Benhart said. “It is something that when leverage exceeds that, you are probably going to have some additional scrutiny and some additional attention.”

Concern about how various regulators will treat highly leveraged loans, and what penalties may result from participating in deals considered “non-pass” under the March 2013 guidance, has led some bankers to refrain from underwriting these deals.

“We are looking at providing some additional clarity in the form of questions and answers,” Benhart said.

Industries reaching the 6.0 times level can face scrutiny over their ability to repay debt, he said.

Under the guidelines, loans can be criticized or considered “non-pass” if a company cannot amortize or repay from free cash flow all senior debt or half their total debt in five to seven years.

The regulator has seen some credits with more than 6.0 times leverage and the proper credit metrics able to pay down debt in a manner consistent with the guidelines, while the opposite it also true.

“We’ve seen some deals that are under the 6.0 times that wouldn’t meet a lot of the payment capacity or quality standards that would make it a pass credit,” Benhart said.

The loan market eagerly awaits results of an annual Shared National Credits Review of bank portfolios from the Federal Reserve, OCC and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp for more detail on the share of loans the regulators deem problematic.

Benhart said leveraged loans accounted for 25 percent of SNC commitments. But they make up 77 percent of the special mention and 79 percent of the substandard-rated loans.

“They are where we see a lot of the initial risk and a lot of the initial stress occurring,” he said, when asked why so much scrutiny was being paid to a relatively small segment of the capital markets.

Benhart said the federal government looks at the ability to improve credit over a specific line in the sand such as 6.0 times leverage, especially with distressed companies.

“In those cases we have a carve-out where we would expect the banks to work with borrowers to improve the credit and hopefully put them on a path to improvement,” he said. “We always encourage banks to work with borrowers that are experience some kind of financial difficulty. That won’t change.”