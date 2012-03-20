FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA grants orphan status to Lexicon tumor drug, shares rise
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 20, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 6 years ago

FDA grants orphan status to Lexicon tumor drug, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug status to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s experimental tumor drug, sending the biopharmaceutical company’s shares up 11 percent in extended trade.

The orphan status, which is granted in the United States to drugs that treat diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people, provides a seven years’ marketing exclusivity from the date of approval.

The drug, LX1032 or telotristat etiprate, is designed to treat carcinoid syndrome -- a group of symptoms associated with tumors that usually originate from the gastrointestinal tract.

Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based company, which have risen 50 percent this year, rose to $2.07 in after-market trade. They closed at $1.87 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.