10 months ago
LG Chem sees GM selling over 30,000 Bolt electric vehicles next year
October 18, 2016 / 8:28 AM / 10 months ago

LG Chem sees GM selling over 30,000 Bolt electric vehicles next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Journalists look over the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV after it is unveiled during a General Motors keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS), a battery supplier for General Motors Co's (GM) (GM.N) upcoming Bolt electric vehicles, said on Tuesday it expected the U.S. automaker to sell more than 30,000 of the cars next year.

LG Chem vice president Kang Chang-beom made the projection during a conference call to discuss the firm's third-quarter earnings.

GM will be launching its subcompact Chevrolet Bolt EV in the coming months and is seen as a key test of whether the technology can go mainstream in the United States. The car will have an average driving range of 238 miles on a full charge.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
