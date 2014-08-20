FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Chem says wins battery order from Audi for plug-in hybrid cars
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 20, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

LG Chem says wins battery order from Audi for plug-in hybrid cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Audi logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Chem (051910.KS) said on Wednesday it had won an order from Audi (VOWG_p.DE) to supply batteries for its plug-in hybrid and micro hybrid electric vehicles.

LG Chem said the deal was “worth hundreds of millions of dollars” but declined to give further details. It said it expected to win more such orders from Audi parent Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) in the future.

LG Chem, which has secured a total of 20 customers including General Motors (GM.N), also it aims to achieve combined sales of over 10 trillion Korean won ($9.8 billion) from large-sized batteries by 2018.

($1 = 1,020.3000 Korean won)

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.