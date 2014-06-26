LG Display CEO says to consider investment to raise plastic OLED output

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Display Co will consider whether to make additional investments to boost production capacity of plastic OLED displays for smartwatches and smartphones, the company’s chief executive said.

“We will consider during the second half of this year whether to invest to add an additional production line (for the screens),” LG Display quoted Chief Executive Han Sang-beom as saying at a meeting with local reporters on Wednesday.

A source told Reuters last month that the South Korean firm is the exclusive supplier of screens for the initial batch production of Apple Inc’s first smartwatch. LG Display declined to comment on the matter.