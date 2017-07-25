FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display to invest $7 billion in OLED production, second-quarter profit jumps
July 25, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 3 minutes ago

LG Display to invest $7 billion in OLED production, second-quarter profit jumps

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at a LG Electronics' organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV, which is made with LG Display flat screens, at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) said on Tuesday it will invest 7.8 trillion won ($7 billion) in production facilities to make both large and small organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels.

LG Display said in a separate filing it will also increase capacity for large OLED panels in China through a joint venture.

It also said second-quarter operating profit soared to 804 billion won ($721 million) from 44.4 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of 862 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 17 analysts.

($1 = 1,114.4200 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

