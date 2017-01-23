LG Display reports record fourth quarter profit of $778 million

A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul, October 20, 2011.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 180 percent from a year earlier in its largest quarterly profit ever, due to a pickup in panel prices.

The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker said October-December operating profit was 904.3 billion won ($778.33 million), beating a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 845 billion won drawn from a survey of 27 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent from a year earlier to 7.9 trillion won, LG said.