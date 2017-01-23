FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display reports record fourth quarter profit of $778 million
January 23, 2017 / 10:58 PM / 9 months ago

LG Display reports record fourth quarter profit of $778 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 180 percent from a year earlier in its largest quarterly profit ever, due to a pickup in panel prices.

The world’s biggest liquid crystal display maker said October-December operating profit was 904.3 billion won ($778.33 million), beating a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 845 billion won drawn from a survey of 27 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent from a year earlier to 7.9 trillion won, LG said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese

