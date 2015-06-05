LG Display shares hit lowest in almost a year after fall in panel prices

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of LG Display Co Ltd fell sharply in early trade on Friday, hitting their lowest point in almost a year, after data from researcher DisplaySearch showed industry-wide display panel prices were broadly lower.

LG Display shares fell as much as 4.5 percent, touching their lowest intraday level since June 10, 2014. DisplaySearch’s data tracks panel spot prices for mainstream consumer technology products like televisions and liquid crystal display monitors.