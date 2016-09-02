FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LG Electronics says to partner with Amazon on smart homes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 2, 2016 / 1:50 AM / a year ago

LG Electronics says to partner with Amazon on smart homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors walk past the showroom of LG Electronics during the Auto China 2016 show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday it is partnering with Amazon.com Inc on smart-home services, enabling the U.S. company's services such as the Alexa virtual assistant on some of the electronics maker's devices.

LG said in a statement Alexa will work with its SmartThinkQ Hub, an LG device used to connect with home appliances over the internet, to allow users to control the South Korean firm's home appliances via voice-recognition technology.

It would add Amazon.com's Dash feature on its SmartThinQ Sensors, which enabled so-called "smart" features on appliances that cannot communicate with other devices on their own, to allow users to quickly order household items such as laundry detergent or drinks.

"We will work with a wide range of partners to deliver differentiated smart-home solutions to customers," said Jo Seung-jin, head of LG's appliances business, in the statement.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.