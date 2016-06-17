FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics sells mosquito-repelling TV in India
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Technology News
June 17, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

LG Electronics sells mosquito-repelling TV in India

Nataly Pak

2 Min Read

LG Electronics' company logo is displayed at their news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Indian arm of South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc has begun selling a TV with a feature that it says repels mosquitoes, which can spread diseases such as malaria, Zika and dengue.

The TV’s “Mosquito Away Technology” uses ultrasonic waves that are inaudible to humans but cause mosquitoes to fly away, according to the company. It was released in the country on Thursday, LG said.

The same technology, which was certified as effective by an independent laboratory near Chennai, India, has been used by LG in air conditioners and washing machines, the company said.

The technology, which also functions when the TV is switched off, is available in two models, priced at 26,500 rupees and 47,500 rupees ($394 and $706).

The TV is targeted at lower-income consumers living in conditions that would make them vulnerable to mosquitoes.

It will go on sale next month in the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Kim Sang-yeol, an LG Electronics official, said there are no plans for now to market it elsewhere.

The company began developing the set before the outbreak of the Zika virus in Latin America, which has fueled concern over safety at the Olympic Games set to begin in August in Rio de Janeiro.

LG said on its website that the TV is not intended to replace other mosquito-deterrent devices.

Reporting by Nataly Pak; Editing by Tony Munroe and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
