January 28, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

LG Electronics says 2014 profit up 46 percent, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The LG company logo is seen in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) on Wednesday said its 2014 operating profit rose 46 percent to 1.8 trillion (1 billion pounds), buoyed by strong demand for television sets as well as a turnaround in its smartphone business.

The result was largely in line with analysts’ estimates for a 1.9 trillion won profit. LG said it had made a 1.2 trillion won profit for 2013.

For the October-December quarter alone, LG booked a profit of 257 billion won, according to Thomson Reuters calculations based on the electronic goods maker’s prior disclosures.

That was slightly below the average forecast of 299 billion won made in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 35 analysts. Earnings for the previous three quarters are subject to revision, however, meaning that LG Electronics could report a different quarterly profit figure.

The company will disclose details for its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. An LG spokesman declined to comment on specifics for the period.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

