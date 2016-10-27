Apple says AirPod shipments to be delayed
Apple Inc said on Wednesday that its wireless AirPod headphones, which were supposed to hit the market this month, will be delayed.
SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier, dragged down by a record quarterly loss for its mobile division.
The world's No. 2 television maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said in a regulatory filing its July-September profit was 283 billion won ($248 million), matching an earlier estimate. Revenue for the quarter dropped 5.7 percent to 13.2 trillion won.
LG's mobile division reported its worst-ever quarterly operating loss of 436.4 billion won, its sixth straight quarter in the red, offsetting a record 381.5 billion won profit for the TV division.
LG said its fourth-quarter profit would be weaker than the third quarter's due to higher promotional expenses and weaker earnings for its appliances business due to seasonal weakness.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON A widely expected legal challenge has been filed by an Irish privacy advocacy group to an EU-U.S. commercial data transfer pact underpinning billions of dollars of trade in digital services just two months after it came into force, sources said.
SANTA CRUZ ITUNDUJIA, Mexico Toddler Priscila Rubi Sanchez lived in a remote Mexican hamlet with no fixed line or cell phone network, so when a mouthful of corn partially blocked her throat late one night and her parents could not call for help, she died.