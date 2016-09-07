SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics Inc, reeling from continued losses from its smartphone business, unveiled its new V20 premium smartphone on Wednesday, hoping for a pick-up in the second half.
The new phone, which offers a 5.7 inch display along with a metal body and replaceable battery, offers upgrades from its predecessor including dual rear cameras, audio playback capabilities in partnership with Bang & Olufsen and improved photo and video functions. LG did not disclose pricing.
The V20's success will be important for LG. Its mobile division reported a fifth straight quarterly operating loss in April-June as initial production problems and the success of rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S7 phones led to disappointing sales for LG's G5 smartphone.
The new LG phone will be competing with Apple Inc's new iPhones, but Samsung's recall of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones may give it some breathing room.
LG said the V20 will go on sale in South Korea from end-September, with other markets to follow.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
