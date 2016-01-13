LG Electronics to invest $436 million on new solar capacity in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday said it will invest 527 billion won ($435.67 million) on new solar panel production facilities in South Korea over the next three years, aiming to triple its capacity by 2020.

The South Korean firm said in a statement it would add six new solar panel production lines at Gumi, a city about 200 kms (124 miles) southeast of Seoul, by the first half of 2018. LG already has eight panel production lines in Gumi.