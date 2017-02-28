FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
LG Electronics to build $250 million home appliance plant in U.S.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 28, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 6 months ago

LG Electronics to build $250 million home appliance plant in U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file picture taken January 9, 2009.Steve Marcus/File Photo

(Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said it would spend $250 million to build a new factory in the United States, in a move that comes amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about companies manufacturing abroad for U.S. consumers.

The U.S. administration has threatened an import tax, and Trump has attacked some of the world's biggest companies, triggering many to make promises to invest more in the United States.

LG rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was also considering building a U.S. manufacturing plant as a response to criticisms about imports from Trump, a source told Reuters earlier this month.

LG said its new U.S. plant, an 829,000-square-foot facility to be located near Clarksville, Tennessee, will employ 600 full-time workers and produce washing machines starting in 2019.

LG expects the vast majority of washers for U.S. consumers to be made in the Clarksville plant. Its washing machines sold in the United States have so far been made in Korea, China, Vietnam and Thailand.

The plant will have the capacity to expand to make other home appliances as well as commercial washers, the company said.

LG will receive support for construction as well as tax and other incentives, under agreements with the State of Tennessee.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.