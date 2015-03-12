FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's LG Group says plans record 6.3 trillion R&D investment in 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 12, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea's LG Group says plans record 6.3 trillion R&D investment in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of LG Electronics walks behind company logos at a branch in Seoul February 21, 2005. REUTERS/You Sung-Ho

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate LG Group on Thursday said its companies plan to invest a record 6.3 trillion won ($5.57 billion) in research and development in 2015 to secure future growth.

LG Group, which has arms including appliances maker LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) and LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS), said in a statement that technologies like electric car batteries, next-generation displays and the so-called Internet of things were key areas for investment.

An LG Group spokeswoman said the conglomerate spent a combined 5.9 trillion won on research and development last year.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.