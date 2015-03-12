South Korea's LG Group says plans record 6.3 trillion R&D investment in 2015

An employee of LG Electronics walks behind company logos at a branch in Seoul February 21, 2005. REUTERS/You Sung-Ho

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate LG Group on Thursday said its companies plan to invest a record 6.3 trillion won ($5.57 billion) in research and development in 2015 to secure future growth.

LG Group, which has arms including appliances maker LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) and LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS), said in a statement that technologies like electric car batteries, next-generation displays and the so-called Internet of things were key areas for investment.

An LG Group spokeswoman said the conglomerate spent a combined 5.9 trillion won on research and development last year.