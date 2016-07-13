LG Innotek says considering building camera module plant in Vietnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Innotek Co Ltd said on Wednesday it is considering building a plant in Vietnam to manufacture camera modules, without disclosing further details.

The Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported earlier in the day that LG Innotek plans to build a camera module plant in response to demands from smartphone camera module clients like LG Electronics Inc and Apple Inc, citing unnamed sources.

LG Innotek said in a regulatory filing that no specifics for a Vietnam plant have been determined.