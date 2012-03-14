FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Display supplying panels for Apple's new iPad: source
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 14, 2012 / 5:00 AM / in 6 years

LG Display supplying panels for Apple's new iPad: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Showgoers walk past a display at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

SEOUL (Reuters) - Flat screen maker LG Display Co Ltd is supplying touch-screen panels for Apple Inc’s new iPad, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was the sole supplier for the new iPad, launched last week, after LG and Japan’s Sharp Corp failed to meet the U.S. company’s quality requirements, quoting an analyst from research firm iSuppli.

“LG is also in a panel supply deal with Samsung for the new iPad,” the source said.

The source was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.