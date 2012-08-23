FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG says started production of new screen, as Apple plans product launch
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 23, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

LG says started production of new screen, as Apple plans product launch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of LG Electronics is seen at a store in Seoul July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - Flat-screen maker LG Display has started mass production of a new and thinner display, widely speculated to be for use in Apple Inc’s next iPhone, and the display’s production schedule remains in line with customers’ product release plans, LG’s chief executive said.

“We just began mass production and we don’t expect any disruption in supplies,” Han Sang-beom, chief executive of LG Display, a panel supplier for Apple products, told reporters late on Wednesday.

His comments were embargoed until early Thursday morning.

Apple is planning a major product launch on September 12, stoking speculation that the world’s most valuable technology company will announce the sale of its redesigned iPhone.

Apple is equipping the next iPhone with a larger screen after Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest Galaxy smartphone with a 4.8-inch touch-screen.

Sources have told Reuters that the panels for the new iPhone will be 4 inches corner to corner -- 30 percent bigger than current iPhones.

The iPhone screens will also be thinner than previous versions with the use of so-called in-cell panels. The new technology embeds touch sensors into the liquid crystal display, eliminating the touch-screen layer found in current iPhones.

Japan’s Sharp Corp also said earlier this month it would start shipping screens destined for a new iPhone in August.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.