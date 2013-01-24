FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display says some customers cut orders, sees weaker first-quarter profit
January 24, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 5 years ago

LG Display says some customers cut orders, sees weaker first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Display (034220.KS), the biggest panel supplier for Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad, warned profit in the current quarter would fall from the previous quarter due to weak seasonal demand and as some customers reduce screen orders.

“Some customers are adjusting their inventory and that will affect our panel shipments,” Chief Financial Officer James Jeong told an analyst briefing.

“Along with overall weakness in demand due to a seasonal slowdown, we expect our panel shipments will decline by more than 10 percent and reduce first-quarter earnings.”

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

