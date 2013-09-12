LG Display shares extend losses on concerns over new iPhone pricing

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of flat-screen maker LG Display (034220.KS), a key supplier for Apple Inc (AAPL.O), extended losses on Thursday and dropped more than 4 percent, hit by concerns that prices of a newly launched cheaper version of the iPhone may be too costly for emerging markets such as China.

Shares of the South Korean display maker, which supplies panels for the iPhone and the iPad, traded down 4.2 percent as of 0345 GMT after tumbling 3 percent on Wednesday following Apple’s new iPhone release.