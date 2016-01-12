A2A binding bid for 51 percent stake in LGH accepted

MILAN (Reuters) - A binding bid from Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) to take a 51 percent stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) has been accepted by LGH shareholders, the two companies said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the utilities said details of the industrial partnership between the two would be ironed out in coming weeks.

Italy has more than 1,500 utilities controlled by cities and regions and successive governments have tried to encourage tie-ups to make them more efficient.

Rome has offered incentives to public owners of utilities to sell their stakes in an effort to attract investors.