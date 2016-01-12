FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A2A binding bid for 51 percent stake in LGH accepted
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 12, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

A2A binding bid for 51 percent stake in LGH accepted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The A2A rubbish incinerator of Acerra is pictured February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - A binding bid from Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) to take a 51 percent stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) has been accepted by LGH shareholders, the two companies said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the utilities said details of the industrial partnership between the two would be ironed out in coming weeks.

Italy has more than 1,500 utilities controlled by cities and regions and successive governments have tried to encourage tie-ups to make them more efficient.

Rome has offered incentives to public owners of utilities to sell their stakes in an effort to attract investors.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.