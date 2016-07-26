FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LG Display to invest $1.75 billion for flexible OLED screens
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 26, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

LG Display to invest $1.75 billion for flexible OLED screens

Se Young Lee

2 Min Read

A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul, October 20, 2011.Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to boost capacity for flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, its latest attempt to meet growing demand from mobile device makers.

OLED is widely expected to replace liquid crystal displays (LCD) for smartphones as the standard technology in a few years, and flexible displays can be curved or folded.

LG, the world's largest maker of LCDs, has been focusing on making OLED screens for televisions and is trailing behind Samsung Display Co Ltd, an unlisted unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that is the largest maker of OLEDs for smartphones.

LG, in a regulatory filing, said it was building a new production line for small-to-medium sized flexible OLED screens in South Korea to address growing demand.

"A paradigm shift to OLED represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the display industry," LG Display Chief Executive Han Sang-beom said in a statement.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.