FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LHC ends strategic review, to buy back shares
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 11, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

LHC ends strategic review, to buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Home health and hospice services provider LHC Group Inc (LHCG.O) ended its strategic review and said it would continue working on its operating plan and keep buying back its shares.

LHC Group said it may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding shares with cash on hand or borrowings under debt facilities.

The company said in November that it would review strategic alternatives after it settled a civil inquiry by the U.S. government into Medicare reimbursement for its services.

LHC Group and peers have suffered from a series of setbacks, including reimbursement cuts, federal investigations into billing practices, and new Medicare regulations.

Sources told Reuters in March that private equity firm TPG Capital LP is considering making an offer for LHC Group.

Shares of the company, which have slipped about 2 percent since reports of the proposed bid for the company, had closed at $17.93 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.