FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Liberbank to sell 5 percent of technology firm Indra
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 5, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 4 years

Spain's Liberbank to sell 5 percent of technology firm Indra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish lender Liberbank (LBK.MC) said on Monday it had mandated Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) to sell 5 percent of technology company Indra S.A. (IDR.MC) by placing shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild.

Liberbank, formed by the merger of several Spanish savings banks in 2011, said the price for the shares would be decided by market demand. Indra’s shares closed at 11.45 euros ($15.16) on Monday.

Nationalized Spanish lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) sold 20 percent of Indra to state holding company SEPI for 337 million euros or 10.20 euros per share on Friday.

Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.