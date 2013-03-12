Liberia president shuffles cabinet, cites need for "competence"

Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf attends a West African regional bloc ECOWAS summit on the crisis in Mali and Guinea Bissau, at Fondation Felix Houphouet Boigny in Yamoussoukro February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia’s president appointed new ministers of transport, commerce, and labor on Monday - key areas for her agenda of improving infrastructure and employment.

“I have transferred some individuals from one area of responsibility to another, and a few have not been reappointed,” Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf said over state radio, announcing the cabinet reshuffle.

“We have to place premium on the criteria of competence, integrity, commitment and loyalty.”

Liberia is one of the world’s least developed countries following a 1989-2003 civil war that left infrastructure in tatters and stalled investment in its rich natural resources, which include iron ore and possible oil offshore.

Liberia’s mines and energy minister, Patrick Sendolo, remained in place.

Johnson-Sirleaf, who was Africa’s first elected female head of state when she came to office in 2006, signed a performance contract with her ministers late last year aimed at ensuring they met certain goals.

“I urge all of those appointed or reappointed to observe these criteria seriously,” she said. “Let there be no mistake: I will not hesitate to make a change.”

(This version of the story corrects the lead paragraph to show that the justice minister remains in place.)