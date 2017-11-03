FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberia election run-off will be delayed by fraud probe: election commission
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 4:51 PM / in 20 minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia’s Nov. 7 presidential election run-off will “definitely be delayed” as the Supreme Court investigates allegations of fraud in the first round Oct. 10 poll, a spokesman for the National Elections Commission told Reuters.

A view shows the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Liberia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/James Giahyue

The Supreme Court this week halted election preparations while it examined a complaint by the Liberty Party whose candidate Charles Brumskine came third in the first round. The court said on Friday that it would not have a ruling until Monday.

Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
