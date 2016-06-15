FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to decide on Vodafone, Liberty Global's Dutch deal by July 19
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 15, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

EU to decide on Vodafone, Liberty Global's Dutch deal by July 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vodafone branding is seen outside a retail store in London November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators will rule by July 19 whether to clear a plan by British mobile operator Vodafone and U.S. cable company Liberty Global to merge their Dutch operations.

The companies sought approval from the European Commission on Tuesday, according to a filing on the EU competition authority website.

The Commission can either approve the deal with or without conditions in the preliminary phase or open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns the tie-up may lead to higher consumer bills.

The combined company would be the second largest telecoms provider in the Netherlands after former incumbent KPN. The industry has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years as companies seek scale in order to invest in costly fast-speed network infrastructure.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.