Vodafone, Liberty looking at merger: Bloomberg
June 4, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Vodafone, Liberty looking at merger: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vodafone branding is seen outside a retail store in London November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Network operator Vodafone Group Plc and cable telecoms company Liberty Global Plc are looking at a range of transactions including a merger, Bloomberg reported.

Vodafone’s U.S.-listed shares rose 4.1 percent and Liberty’s climbed 4.7 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

The potential transaction include a merger of the companies’ European businesses or a series of asset swaps, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at a very early stage but Liberty has “soured slightly” on the talks in recent weeks, according to Bloomberg.

Management issues including leadership of the combined company and the role of Liberty Chairman John Malone pose issues, two people told Bloomberg.

Vodafone, the world’s second-biggest mobile operator, has long been linked with a purchase or tie-up with Liberty, Europe’s largest cable operator, as the market increasingly moves towards the combination of mobile services with fixed-line broadband.

Vodafone declined to comment and Liberty was not immediately available for comment.

Liberty’s shares closed at $54.60 and Vodafone’s at $37.71 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
