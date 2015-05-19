FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malone says Liberty, Vodafone a 'great fit' in Europe: Bloomberg
May 19, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Malone says Liberty, Vodafone a 'great fit' in Europe: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A merger with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) would be a “great fit” for Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA.O) in western Europe, Liberty Chairman John Malone said on Tuesday.

Citing the benefits of a merger in markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, Malone said “enormous shareholder value” could be created if a deal was worked out.

“We’ve looked at that from our side and there would be very substantial synergies if we could find a way to work together or combine the companies with respect to western Europe,” Malone told Bloomberg in a telephone interview.

He declined to comment on whether the companies are in talks.

Vodafone posted a rise in quarterly sales for the first time in nearly three years on Tuesday in the clearest sign yet that Europe’s mobile market is edging toward recovery.

Vodafone was reviewing potential acquisitions, including Liberty Global, in November, Reuters reported, citing five people close to the matter.

Vodafone, John Malone, and Liberty Global could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon

