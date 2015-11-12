Liberty Interactive to spin off CommerceHub, Liberty Expedia

(Reuters) - John Malone’s Liberty Interactive Corp (QVCA.O) said it would spin-off its two newly-formed units, CommerceHub Inc and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc, to holders of its Liberty Ventures Group stock.
CommerceHub would include Liberty Interactive’s e-commerce software business and Liberty Expedia Holdings would include Bodybuilding.com LLC and Liberty Interactive’s entire 18 percent stake of Expedia Inc (EXPE.O), the company said.
