Liberty Interactive to spin off CommerceHub, Liberty Expedia
#Deals
November 12, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Liberty Interactive to spin off CommerceHub, Liberty Expedia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - John Malone’s Liberty Interactive Corp (QVCA.O) said it would spin-off its two newly-formed units, CommerceHub Inc and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc, to holders of its Liberty Ventures Group stock.

CommerceHub would include Liberty Interactive’s e-commerce software business and Liberty Expedia Holdings would include Bodybuilding.com LLC and Liberty Interactive’s entire 18 percent stake of Expedia Inc (EXPE.O), the company said.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

