FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone plays down chance of Liberty deal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 3, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Vodafone plays down chance of Liberty deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A truck carrying cars speeds past the headquarters of Vodafone in Madrid March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) has met with analysts and investors this week to calm fears it could make a multi-billion dollar takeover bid for Europe’s biggest cable company Liberty Global (LBTYA.O), according to people present.

Shares in Vodafone fell on Monday after people familiar with the situation said the world’s second-biggest mobile operator was considering its options in Britain, which could include an acquisition of Liberty.

Redburn analyst Nick Delfas, who attended a presentation from Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao earlier this week, said in a note he thought it would be too hard for the two sides to agree financial terms.

“Vodafone is highly rational about M&A and does not need to do anything,” Delfas said. “We don’t think they would look at Sky (SKYB.L) or TalkTalk (TALK.L) either.”

He also noted that Colao had said he may not be interested in some of the assets owned by Liberty.

Vodafone has been considering its options after broadband leader BT Group (BT.L) revealed it was in parallel talks to buy either EE (ORAN.PA) (DTEGn.DE) or Telefonica’s 02 (TEF.MC). Vodafone has also been discussing its options to help launch its own consumer broadband offering in Britain.

Shares in Liberty were down 1.5 percent at 1817 GMT.

Vodafone declined to comment.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.