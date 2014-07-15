FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty Global offers concessions for EU approval of Ziggo deal
July 15, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Liberty Global offers concessions for EU approval of Ziggo deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. cable company Liberty Global has offered concessions to head off European Union regulatory concerns over its proposed bid for Dutch peer Ziggo ZIGGO.AS, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The deal, which values Ziggo and its debt at around 10 billion euros ($13.64 billion), triggered an in-depth investigation by the Commission in May, concerned that it would reduce competition in the Dutch pay TV and telecoms markets.

Liberty Global submitted its concessions on Monday, the EU antitrust watchdog’s website showed. The Commission is now expected to seek third parties’ feedback. The EU deadline for a decision on the deal is Oct. 17.

Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, is seeking to expand its cable empire in Europe where it makes the bulk of its revenues. Ziggo offers TV, fixed Internet access and fixed telephony services in the Netherlands.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott

