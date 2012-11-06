Liberty Media revenue up as Starz subscribers rise

Chairman of Liberty Media John Malone attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - Media mogul John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp LMCA.O reported a 3 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by a rise in subscribers at flagship networks Starz and Encore.

Starz has been looking to increase subscriptions and compete with the likes of Time Warner Inc’s (TWX.N) HBO and AMC Networks Inc’s (AMCX.O) AMC by offering more original programming such as “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” and “Boss”.

“On programming, Spartacus: War of the Damned, Da Vinci’s Demons, Magic City, and The White Queen give us a strong pipeline of exclusive Starz Originals that will kick off early next year,” Starz LLC CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement.

Liberty Media is trying to wrest full control of satellite radio broadcaster Sirius XM Radio Inc (SIRI.O), in which it owns a nearly 50 percent stake.

Liberty filed a petition with U.S. regulators to replace the company’s board and has argued that Sirius should be more aggressive about pursuing better technology and expanding internationally.

The fracas recently led to Sirius CEO Mel Karmazin saying he will step down in February.

In August, Liberty said it plans to spin off Starz LLC into a separate public company in a deal seen as taking a step closer to taking control of Sirius XM.

Third-quarter revenue rose to $555 million, while operating income was flat at $111 million.

Third-quarter revenue at Starz LLC rose 3 percent to $400 million. Subscription at the Starz network rose by 9 percent, while Encore subscriptions grew 5 percent. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)