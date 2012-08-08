Liberty Media to spin off Starz; Sirius deal next?

(Reuters) - Media mogul John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp LMCA.O plans to spin off its premium pay-TV network Starz LLC into a separate public company in a deal seen as the latest step to taking control of satellite radio company Sirius XM (SIRI.O).

Starz, which runs eponymous movie and TV channels as well as Encore-branded movie channels, will become a separate listed company with about $1.5 billion of debt.

Liberty Media has previously said it was considering a tax-free spinoff of its 46 percent stake in satellite radio provider Sirius XM (SIRI.O). Sirius XM said on Monday it has been speaking regularly with Liberty.

Liberty Media told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in May it intended to take control of Sirius.

By separating Starz from Liberty Media it could make it easier to move ahead with merging with Sirius XM though Liberty Media Chief Executive said the Starz move had no bearing on its plans for Sirius.

“Our view is that Sirius is under leveraged and there’s plenty of opportunity for share repurchase and other financial actions that the company, which we deem is ultimately positive,” Maffei said on a conference call.

The discussion around an imminent Liberty-Sirius deal sent shares in the satellite radio up more 7 percent to a year-high of $2.50 in mid-day trading.

“This could also be a logical step toward potentially effecting a merger or Reverse Morris Trust transaction with the remaining Liberty Media assets and Sirius XM Radio,” ISI Group analyst Vijay Jayant said, naming a tax avoidance strategy of transferring a company’s assets.

“If that is the way the transaction occurs, saddling Sirius with non-strategic assets could be a marginal negative for Sirius shareholders,” he said.

Liberty Media Chief Executive Greg Maffei said in a statement the deal would provide better transparency on the Starz operating business, optimize Starz’s capital structure and create significant liquidity at Liberty Media.

Starz had about 20.7 million subscribers at the end of the quarter, up 9 percent, while Encore’s brands has about 34.2 million, up 4 percent. Starz has invested significantly in creating new original programming such as the political drama television show “Boss” and “Magic City” as it competes with larger premium channel rivals like Time Warner Inc’s (TWX.N) HBO and CBS Corp’s (CBS.N) Showtime.

As a small, standalone, movie channel with exclusive rights to distribute Sony Pictures (6758.T) and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) movies, it will likely be an attractive acquisition target, particularly to new entrants trying to get into the media business.

“Starz simply cannot fund the level of original programming it would like to compete with HBO and Showtime, not to mention the ramping original spend of new entrants like Netflix (NFLX.O),” Richard Greenfield, an analyst for BTIG trading, said in his blog.

Greenfield said Starz needs to be part of a larger entity such as a Time Warner, NBC (CMCSA.O) or even Netflix.

Starz President Chris Albrecht said about 19 percent of its subscriber base will be up for renewal with a pay-TV distributor by the end of the year. He declined to give further details.

Starz’s second-quarter revenue was flat at $403 million, while adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization fell 8.5 percent to $108 million.

“We think it’s a good thing for the stock, which is likely not getting full value for Starz as part of Liberty Media,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Eagan.

Liberty owns stakes in a variety of businesses, including book retailer Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N), concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV.N), and smaller stakes in others including cable television company Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA.O). It is known for engineering complicated deal structures that minimize taxes.

Liberty Media’s quarterly revenue was flat at $537 million while net earnings rose 75 percent to $156 million, boosted by an $85 million tax benefit.

Shares in Sirius rose 14 cents to $2.44 on the Nasdaq while Liberty Media shares were flat at $99.43.